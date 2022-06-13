Simpsonville weight lifter returns home after winning the gold at Special Olympics

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A community gathered to welcome home a weight lighter who represented the Upstate at the Special Olympics USA Games.

Alan Stephens had been training for the Special Olympics four days a week, every week for more than a year. The games united more than 55,000 athletes and coaches from across the country and the Caribbean.

Alan brought home the gold in the overall combination, silver in deadlift, gold in squats, and silver in bench.

