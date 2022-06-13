Advertisement

Simpsonville weight lifter returns home after winning the gold at Special Olympics

Alan Stephens
Alan Stephens(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A community gathered to welcome home a weight lighter who represented the Upstate at the Special Olympics USA Games.

Alan Stephens had been training for the Special Olympics four days a week, every week for more than a year. The games united more than 55,000 athletes and coaches from across the country and the Caribbean.

Alan brought home the gold in the overall combination, silver in deadlift, gold in squats, and silver in bench.

