Advertisement

Spartanburg man accused of sexual crimes involving 7-year-old

Brandon Rex Miller
Brandon Rex Miller(Spartanburg County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man was charged with sex crimes following a three-month investigation by the Special Victims Unit.

Deputies said 32-year-old Brandon Rex Miller was charged with first-degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

According to deputies, the victim was referred to the Children’s Advocacy Center, where they disclosed information about Miller during an interview.

Miller has been the suspect of three prior sexual assault allegations, and deputies believe there may be other victims.

Anyone with information regarding Miller is asked to contact Investigator Amanda Wilson by calling her at (864) 503-4577 or emailing awilson@spartanburgcounty.org.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Do teachers get a break in the summer?
Do Teachers Really Get Summer Break?
Teachers across the Upstate say they're working two and three jobs to to make ends meet.
summer break for teachers?
Suspects wanted in Greenville County
Deputies working to identify suspects accused of stealing debit cards
Local women turn 100 and 105
Two women have “party of the century,” turn 100 and 105