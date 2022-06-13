Spartanburg man accused of sexual crimes involving 7-year-old

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man was charged with sex crimes following a three-month investigation by the Special Victims Unit.

Deputies said 32-year-old Brandon Rex Miller was charged with first-degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

According to deputies, the victim was referred to the Children’s Advocacy Center, where they disclosed information about Miller during an interview.

Miller has been the suspect of three prior sexual assault allegations, and deputies believe there may be other victims.

Anyone with information regarding Miller is asked to contact Investigator Amanda Wilson by calling her at (864) 503-4577 or emailing awilson@spartanburgcounty.org.

