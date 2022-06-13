Summer learning program helping Upstate students catch up

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A learning program helping elementary school students avoid the so called “summer slide” and making sure they catch up in their academics and social skills begins Monday.

The nonprofit, YouthBASE, is a six week summer and afterschool learning program help students in K-5 through second grade who need the instruction the most to prepare them for their next grade level.

YouthBASE summer learning program starts June 13 and will focus on areas like reading, math, writing, and social skills.

We’re told the program is free but students must be referred by a teacher in partnering schools including:

A.J. Whittenberg Elementary

Hollis Elementary

Welcome Elementary

Monaview Elementary

Alexander Elementary

YouthBASE says it is looking for volunteers for their summer program. To apply click here.

