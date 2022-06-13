Upstate fire chief sworn in as president of SC Firefighters’ Association

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Fire Department Deputy Chief was sworn in as the president of the South Carolina Firefighters’ Association Saturday, according to the City of Greer.

City officials say Deputy Chief Joshua Holzheimer has been with the Greer Fire Department since 2004. Since then, the chief has worked his way through the ranks to his current position with the Operations Division.

Deputy Chief Joshua Holzheimer (City of Greer)

“I am humbled and honored to be sworn in as the 76th President of the South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association and take great pride in serving the 17,500 firefighters of our states fire service,” Chief Holzheimer said.

We’re told Chief Holzheimer was sworn in at the 117th annual Fire Rescue Conference in Myrtle Beath on June 11.

“The City of Greer is proud of all of our first responders, including members of our fire department. It is an honor for Deputy Chief Holzheimer to be sworn into this position, and shows the dedication he has to the citizens of Greer and the state of South Carolina,” Mayor Rick Danner said.

