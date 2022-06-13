Upstate honors mass shooting victims with banner sent to Uvalde, TX memorial site

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A memorial banner sent created by one Upstate community to honor the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting victims is now at the official school memorial site.

Freedom Fighters Upstate SC had two memorial banners on display at the One City Plaza in downtown Greenville for the community to sign in honor of the Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas mass shooting victims.

We’re told the banners were shipped to both states on June 7 where an appointed recipient would retrieve them and place them at the current memorial sites.

The entire community was invited to sign the banners as a reflection of prayers, love and support to those recently affected by these violent tragedies.

The banner was received in Texas on Sunday, June 12 and placed at the school memorial site.

