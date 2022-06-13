Upstate Shakespeare Festival returns to Falls Park in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time since 2019, the Upstate Shakespeare Festival is taking over part of Falls Park this summer.

The festival has been putting on free Shakespeare plays in the park since the mid-1990s.

“If nothing else they will learn that Shakespeare is nothing to be afraid of,” said Producing Artistic Director John Fagan.

The goal of the Upstate Shakespeare Festival is to bring the work of the iconic playwright to the community.

“We have the ability since we don’t charge for anything, anyone can come see the show. We are able to reach much bigger crowds because we catch people that are walking by, people that have just finished dinner, people on their way to dinner and their plans change. So we get to speak and show theater to a lot more people than most theaters around town,” explained Actor John Carino.

For two months each summer, the festival puts on classic shows.

This year performances include Much Ado About Nothing, a comedy centering around two romances, with Othello being performed later in the summer.

“One of the things that we do here is we make sure the audience understands what’s going on. Yes, we’re still using Shakespeare’s words but we’re doing it in a way that we hope you understand the story,” explained Fagan.

For Carino, who plays Colonel Pedro in Much Ado About Nothing, he gets on the stage to share his passion with others.

“We get people that have never seen a show before, never gone to see a play and they stop and they sit on the wall and they watch everything that we do,” he said.

Plays typically run Thursday thru Sunday starting at 7 p.m. For more information about the Upstate Shakespeare Festival click here.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.