‘Y on the Fly’: YMCA of Greenville unveils van to feed community

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - YMCA Greenville unveiled their new mobile mobile mission “Y on the Fly” for the Y’s growing food program.

The mobile unit is a Dog Ram ProMaster cargo van that enables YMCA staff and volunteers to deliver a “Y without walls” outreach experience in Greenville County by delivering food and services to children, families and seniors in the community.

Organizers say “Y on the Fly” will serve Greenville’s most vulnerable neighbors with hunger relief, along with providing educational enrichment, wellness classes, physical activities for children, games and more. This new component allows the YMCA of Greenville to service from Travelers Rest to the Judson community, Greenville to Taylors and to Simpsonville.

We’re told more than 10,500 bags of food with more than 200,000 meals inside have been served over the past 12 months to more than 200 families a week. The program also serves veterans from the VA Outpatient Clinic in Greenville, residents of Gateway House and partners with Greenville County Schools to provide weekend “backpack” food bags for hundreds of elementary, middle and high school students.

