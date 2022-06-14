2 men charged with illegally trafficking nearly 60 guns into Philadelphia from S.C.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Attorney’s Office announced that two men were charged with illegally trafficking nearly 60 guns into Philadelphia from South Carolina.

According to the office, 41-year-old Terrance Darby and 32-year-old Ontavious Plumer were charged with unlicensed dealing and the transport of firearms, and conspiracy to engage in unlicensed dealing of firearms, and to make false statements to a federally licensed firearms dealer.

The office also said Darby was charged with drug trafficking and gun possession stemming from his possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and unlawful possession of two firearms in his home in November 2021.

According to the Superseding Indictment, between November 2020 and February 2021, the defendants conspired with at least four other individuals to illegally straw-purchase nearly 60 guns from federally licensed gun shops in South Carolina, then transport these firearms by car to Philadelphia. Darby allegedly placed orders for guns with Plumer, who would then direct co-conspirators to straw purchase guns and transport them to Darby and his co-conspirator in Philadelphia.

This is the third set of charges brought by this Office in the last two months targeting the illegal trafficking of firearms from southern states into Philadelphia.

“Earlier this year, the Justice Department announced strategies to fight violent crime, including cracking down on firearms trafficking and the ‘iron pipeline,’ and our Office announced the indictment of fourteen people engaged in that that black-market business. With today’s charges, we have shut off yet another valve to stem the flow of guns into Philadelphia,” said U.S. Attorney Jennifer Williams in a release. “Our Office is working with urgency and determination to get guns off the streets of our city.”

