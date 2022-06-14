3 arrested on charges related to a missing person’s case in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three women were arrested in relation to a missing person’s case, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, on June 8, 26-year-old Brook Lindsey Nix was arrested on two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Deputies say, according to arrest warrants, she was charged with providing alcohol and marijuana to two teenagers.

Deputies say the teenage boy was reported missing on June 1 and was in the company of a teenage girl who was listed in the National Crimes Information Center database as missing from another jurisdiction in South Carolina.

According to deputies, both teenagers were found safe by investigators on June 8 and were turned over to proper authorities by family members.

On June 14, deputies also arrested 34-year-old Amanda Lea Bryant on one count each of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and for hindering a law enforcement officer and 33-year-old Stephanie Nicole Stancil on one count of hindering a law enforcement officer.

Bryant hit the runaway teen girl at her place of employment, knowing that the girl was a runaway being sought by law enforcement and the South Carolina Department of Social Services, deputies say.

According to the arrest warrant, deputies say, Stancil hindered law enforcement from finding the two runaways by failing to provide their location while she had full knowledge of their whereabouts.

Bryant and Stancil are being held at the Oconee County Detention Center. Nix was released on a combined $20,000 personal recognizance bond.

