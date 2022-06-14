Bus driver shortage still affecting schools as GCS hosts job fair

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - “It would be 15 minutes. Ok no big deal. Then some days it would 30 minutes,” said Greenville County School mom of 2 Francie Panzetta. “There were days it was close to an hour.”

Panzetta says the GCS bus driver shortage doesn’t just affect the employees themselves. With drivers doubling or even tripling up on routes, she says her 9th grader was getting to school late much too often this year.

“They might not be able to go up and ask for help, or go up and ask for what was missed,” Panzetta said of the classroom difficulties faced by students who get to school late because of bus schedules being altered for the shortage. “And that might not be one kid. That might be 10.”

She says it’s been a schedule adjustment, both getting up to accommodate for early pickups, but also waiting around past 5pm some days for buses to return.

“I have the ability of taking my kids to school if the bus is going to be late,” she told FOX Carolina. “But some parents don’t have that opportunity.”

That’s why she says she believes that the district is doing to recruit more drivers is a step in the right direction.

“Starting with the new school year, our drivers with no experience will earn 19 dollars per hour,” said GCS Assistant Transportation Director Dale Allred.

Allred says they’re getting more competitive with wages, and looking to fill more than 70 vacant driver positions right now. That number is something he says is an improvement from the beginning of the year, when they had about 100 positions open.

“As we add more drivers to all 4 of our bus centers, we’re able to double fewer and fewer routes,” Allred said.

He also adds that they know the shortage has created scheduling issues for some families, which is why they’re recruiting fast this summer, starting with Tuesday’s job fair. And while they don’t have a specific goal for how many drivers they’d like to hire to get as close to full strength as possible for ‘22-’23, he says it’s all hands on deck.

“We certainly want to make a big dent in this, so that we provide some relief for our existing drivers, and provide better on time service for all our schools and parents,” Allred said.

Tuesday’s job fair will be at the Golden Strip Career Center on East Butler Road between 9am and noon. GCS says they hope to have a solid turnout.

