Child Safety in the Sun

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Summer temps are reaching record highs, and if you think you are hot, your little ones are feeling it twice as much.

Doctors at The Greenville Memorial Hospital are warning parents against the dangers of children staying in the sun too long.

Dr. Nathaniel Mann said, “we have to be vigilant as parents and caregivers of children to make sure they’re getting rest breaks and staying out of the sun for any prolonged periods of time.”

He explains that children can develop various heat-related illnesses, including heat rash and heat exhaustion.

He said heat rash can develop irritation on the skin resulting from very tight clothing and creams and other moisturizers that can clog sweat glands.

Dr. Mann said heat exhaustion can be more dangerous.

“You’re overheated to the point where you’re still able to keep up with heat loss relatively well but your body is working really hard to do that. So you end up with symptoms like feeling fatigued or weak or children who are very small might be a little fussy or vomit or throw up or feel a little bit rundown,” said Mann.

Doctors also warn parents about too hot playground equipment. It can leave children with burns on their bodies if you’re not checking the equipment beforehand.

They say playgrounds with metal, plastic, and even rubber can retain heat.

Whenever going out in the sun, make sure to lather children in sunscreen, take plenty of breaks, stay hydrated, and find shaded areas.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.