Deputies: Couple missing after children abandoned on Lake Hartwell’s ‘Cemetery Island’

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who was last seen leaving Cemetery Island on Lake Hartwell on Monday where her three children were abandoned.

Deputies said around 3:45 p.m., three children between ages 12 and 15 were found stranded on Cemetery Island by a passing boater.

The children said they were camping on the island with their mother, Courtney Taylor, and her boyfriend, Eric Elrod. Taylor and Elrod reportedly left the children on the island to get water and never returned.

Deputies said they do not believe Courtney Taylor is in danger, but they have been unable to make contact with her. Elrod is wanted for distributing methamphetamine, deputies said.

Deputies described Taylor as around 5 feet 2 inches tall and 150 pounds.

The child abandonment case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding Taylor or Elrod is asked to call 864-260-4405, referencing ACSO case number 2022-08094.

