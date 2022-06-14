Deputies searching for teenager who ran away last week

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Brandon Lee Oates, a 15-year-old who ran away last week.

Deputies said Oates was last seen by his parents at around 6:00 a.m. on June 6, 2022. They believe he could be driving a white 2017 Nissan Rogue with S.C. license plate # NTH 581.

Deputies added that they don’t suspect foul play at this time.

Deputies have entered Oates and the vehicle into the National Crime Information Center so other areas can help locate him. Anyone helping or hiding Oates will face charges, according to deputies.

Anyone with information regarding Oates is asked to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC. People with information can also contact Lieutenant Millen at 864-489-4722 at Extension #117.

