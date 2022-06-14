Deputies searching for woman last seen leaving island on Lake Hartwell

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Courtney D Taylor, a missing woman who was last seen leaving Cemetery Island on Lake Hartwell earlier today.

Deputies described Taylor as around 5 feet 2 inches tall and 150 pounds. Deputies said she could be in a small white SUV.

According to deputies, she was on a canoe when she went missing. They added that they’ve recovered the canoe but hadn’t found any signs of her.

Anyone with information regarding Taylor is asked to call 864-260-4405, referencing ACSO case number 2022-08094.

