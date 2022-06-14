First Alert Weather Day Wednesday For Excessive Heat

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Wednesday because of the excessive heat.

For tonight, we’re looking at partly cloudy skies and continued mild temperatures with lows only in the low to mid 70s, some upper 60s in the mountains!

For Wednesday, it’s back to the intense heat, with upper 90s slated for the Upstate, and lower 90s in the mountains. With the humidity, the feels like temperatures close to 110.

If you have to work outdoors this week, or plan on being outside, remember to stay properly hydrated with water and avoid alcoholic or sugary beverages. Take frequent breaks in a shady or air-conditioned place and wear light-colored, breathable clothing. The same goes for your furry friends! If you’re struggling in the heat, they will too. Make sure to keep them safe in the high heat.

The heat eases up a bit later this week, but we’ll still be hovering in the upper 80s to mid 90s through the upcoming weekend. Humidity levels will drop, so the heat will at least be more tolerable.

