Advertisement

Greenville City Council votes in favor of tower for Unity Park

Council approves budget for Unity Park towner
Council approves budget for Unity Park towner
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:40 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Monday night, the Greenville City Council voted in favor of building an observation tower for Unity Park.

The Council voted 5-2 to approve the funding needed to build the tower.

They shared the details of the project via Twitter following the meeting.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Warning about job scams
IRS warns: employment scams could cost you
Night forecast, June 14, 2022
Dangerous temperatures continue in our area
Most Wanted: June 13
Most Wanted: June 13
Council approves budget for Unity Park towner
Council approves new tower for Unity Park