Greenville City Council votes in favor of tower for Unity Park
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:40 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Monday night, the Greenville City Council voted in favor of building an observation tower for Unity Park.
The Council voted 5-2 to approve the funding needed to build the tower.
They shared the details of the project via Twitter following the meeting.
Greenville City Council voted 5-2 to build an observation tower in Unity Park.— City of Greenville (@CityGreenville) June 13, 2022
Private donations: $5.5m
Local Accommodations Tax: $3.5m
Hospitality Tax: $1m
Park construction savings: $1m
State law requires Hospitality and Accommodations Tax to be spent on tourism projects. pic.twitter.com/aKFLqyxv67
