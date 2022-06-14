Greenville City Council votes in favor of tower for Unity Park

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Monday night, the Greenville City Council voted in favor of building an observation tower for Unity Park.

The Council voted 5-2 to approve the funding needed to build the tower.

They shared the details of the project via Twitter following the meeting.

Greenville City Council voted 5-2 to build an observation tower in Unity Park.



Private donations: $5.5m

Local Accommodations Tax: $3.5m

Hospitality Tax: $1m

Park construction savings: $1m



State law requires Hospitality and Accommodations Tax to be spent on tourism projects. pic.twitter.com/aKFLqyxv67 — City of Greenville (@CityGreenville) June 13, 2022

