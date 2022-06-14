Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said a man was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter at a house on Werninger Court in the Lismore Park Subdivision.

According to police, officers arrived on the scene at 1:05 a.m. to find one victim with a gunshot wound.

Police said Torqavious Brice Johnson had a gun pointed towards the victim while he handed it to him.

The gun was then discharged hitting the victim.

Johnson is expected to go to bond court on Tuesday, June 14 at 7 p.m.

