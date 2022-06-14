Coroner identifies moped operator that collided with box truck in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of the crash that occurred on June 13, 2022.

Officers from the Spartanburg Police Department said the crash happened at around 12:50 p.m. near the intersection of Farley Avenue and Colton Street.

According to officers, the box truck was traveling north on Farley Avenue when it crossed the center line while going through a curve and hit the moped. They added that the moped operator passed away at the scene.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 43-year-old Crystal Nicely Donald. They added that they were not wearing a helmet and were pronounced dead at 1:09 pm

Nobody inside the box truck was injured.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.