New drive-thru Chipotle opening in Cherrydale

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening another drive-thru pick up lane restaurant in Greenville County.

The new restaurant will be located about 3.5 miles north of Falls Park on the Reedy in the Cherrydale neighborhood at 3116 North Pleasantburg Drive.

We’re told the first 50 people in line at the grand opening on Thursday, June 16 will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise.

The restaurant mentioned guests who sign up for Chipotle Rewards will receive free chips and guac after their first purchase.

The Cherrydale location is also hiring. There are on average 25 jobs per location, with competitive benefits, including:

A crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year

A debt-free college degree program; and English as a second language

Access to mental healthcare for employees and their families

Anyone interested can click here to apply.

MORE NEWS: Powerball, Mega Millions weekend jackpots total surpasses half billion dollars

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.