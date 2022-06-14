Officers investigating deadly shooting at Upstate apartments
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department announced that officers are investigating a deadly shooting at the Limestone Court Apartments on N Limestone Street.
Officers confirmed that one person died during the incident.
According to officers, the scene is still active, and the situation is developing. We will update this story as we learn more.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.