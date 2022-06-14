Advertisement

Officers investigating deadly shooting at Upstate apartments

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department announced that officers are investigating a deadly shooting at the Limestone Court Apartments on N Limestone Street.

Officers confirmed that one person died during the incident.

According to officers, the scene is still active, and the situation is developing. We will update this story as we learn more.

