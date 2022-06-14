SLED: Former executive director of chamber charged

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said a former executive director of the Union County Chamber of Commerce was charged with breach of trust with intent fraudulent.

SLED said 24-year-old Stephanie Rhinehart was charged and booked at the Union County Detention Center.

