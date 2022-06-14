SLED: Former executive director of chamber charged
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said a former executive director of the Union County Chamber of Commerce was charged with breach of trust with intent fraudulent.
SLED said 24-year-old Stephanie Rhinehart was charged and booked at the Union County Detention Center.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.