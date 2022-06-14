Suspects arrested 16 years after Greenville County woman’s homicide

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sixteen years and one week after a Greenville County woman was killed, investigators have made a major break in the case.

NiShan Huff was shot to death inside her apartment, unit E-1 at Boulder Creek along Furman Hall Road, on June 7, 2006. Deputies said her boyfriend found her body in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to the head.

Every year, Huff’s family has returned to apartment complex to hold a vigil in her honor - and to continue to press someone in the community to come forward.

On Tuesday, they finally got answers they’ve been seeking.

Deputies said they’ve arrested 53-year-old Frank Rozier, who is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

They also arrested a second suspect, Brittney Goldsmith, who is accused of helping Rozier cover up the crime by lying to investigators and intimidating a witness not to come forward.

Huff’s family was in Greenville County bond court on Tuesday afternoon to face Goldsmith who is charged with accessory before and after the fact to murder.

Brittney Goldsmith (Greenville Co. Detention Center)

Goldsmith’s bond was set at $25,000. Huff’s family asked for her to be denied bond, saying they believe she is a flight risk.

Rozier is in custody in Georgia and awaiting extradition back to Greenville.

Investigators believe Huff and Rozier knew each other.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.