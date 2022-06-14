Upstate woman last seen at sheriff’s office goes missing, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are looking for a missing woman who was last seen at the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said Kayla D. Durham was last seen leaving the their office around 3:45 p.m. on June 11.

We’re told Kayla was driving a black 2012 Mazda 3.

Deputies did not say why Kayla was at the sheriff’s office.

If you or anyone you know has seen Kayla, please call the ACSO at 864-260-4440 and reference case number 2022-08070.

MORE NEWS: Upstate bicyclist involved in hit-and-run in critical condition, family says

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.