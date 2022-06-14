What issues are driving Greenville voters to the polls?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Voters have the State Superintendent of Education race on their minds at the polls during the 2022 primaries.

When we asked voters what issues were motivating them, that’s what kept coming up.

Turnout was slow at the Augusta Road Baptist Church location, in Greenville. Tim Pouyer showed up this morning with a few different issues on his mind.

“Gas prices, economics, just the way the country is being run,” Pouyer said.

That, along with the superintendent and congressional race. Frances Hartley says she is concerned with what is being taught in schools.

“I would want them to, truly, protect our children, not to promote things that aren’t age-appropriate,” Hartley said, “And just teach them reading, writing, and arithmetic. And let them be young.”

Pouyer said his kids once had to go through the education system with dyslexia. He’s looking for better help for students with learning disabilities. And he has high expectations for the next superintendent.

“Transparency; be upfront,” said Poyer, “Tell us exactly what you’re teaching our kids. And I think there are some issues that are better left out of the school system.”

Smith says the turnout was a disappointment.

“I was very surprised that I was the only one in there at the time that I went in. Of course, a few more have come in since then, but I expected there to be more of a line here,” Smith said.

“This makes me feel like people think the system is not working,” Pouyer said.

Nevertheless, whoever voters put in the office of education, they are keeping their standards.

“Be transparent about what you’re actually trying to tell our kids in school so that we as parents make a decision about whether or not that is right for us,” said Pouyer.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.