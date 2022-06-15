Advertisement

Atlanta Braves to host college nights for students

The Battery At Truist Park
The Battery At Truist Park(Atlanta Braves)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Atlanta Braves announced plans to host annual college nights at Truist Park for 13 colleges and universities this season.

The team said each school will get a College Night ticket package that features a Braves co-branded stadium seat with additional merchandise for fans to purchase in the Braves Clubhouse Store coinciding with their College Night.

We’re told each ticket in the package will also include a $3 donation to the Lawrence V. Starkey Scholarship or the Gamecock Student-Athlete Promise Fund.

Clemson University’s College Night is Sunday, August 21 at 1:20 p.m.. The Braves will play the Houston Astros.

The University of South Carolina’s College Night is Tuesday, September 20 at 7:20 p.m. The Braves will play the Washington Nationals.

For more information on College Nights, click here.

MORE NEWS: Did you know? Permits are required to drive golf carts on roads

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

1 injured in Anderson County shooting
Pregnant woman shot in head in Anderson County, deputies say
A Greenville County couple was charged on sexual assault charges to minors.
Case headed to grand jury: Elderly couple charged with sexual assault against minors
Stop the Violence Youth Summit
Stop the Violence Youth Summit
(Source: MGN)
Passenger on moped dies after hit by truck, troopers say