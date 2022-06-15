Atlanta Braves to host college nights for students
ATLANTA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Atlanta Braves announced plans to host annual college nights at Truist Park for 13 colleges and universities this season.
The team said each school will get a College Night ticket package that features a Braves co-branded stadium seat with additional merchandise for fans to purchase in the Braves Clubhouse Store coinciding with their College Night.
We’re told each ticket in the package will also include a $3 donation to the Lawrence V. Starkey Scholarship or the Gamecock Student-Athlete Promise Fund.
Clemson University’s College Night is Sunday, August 21 at 1:20 p.m.. The Braves will play the Houston Astros.
The University of South Carolina’s College Night is Tuesday, September 20 at 7:20 p.m. The Braves will play the Washington Nationals.
For more information on College Nights, click here.
MORE NEWS: Did you know? Permits are required to drive golf carts on roads
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.