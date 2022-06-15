Bicyclist dies days after hit-and-run in Anderson County

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said a bicyclist has died days after a hit-and-run crash that happened early Monday morning in Anderson County.

Troopers said the crash happened at Beaverdam Road and Beaver Run Lane in Williamston just after 6 a.m.

There has been no update on the victim's condition

A witness says a car hit a bicyclist and fled the scene. The bicyclist was flown to Prisma Trauma Center by helicopter.

Family of the bicyclist, Aaron Dodd, said he was in critical condition following the crash. On Wednesday afternoon, troopers said Dodd passed away from his injuries.

Troopers arrested a suspect after the crash. Anita Seibert, was charged with Hit and Run Involved in Accident with Great Bodily Injury.

Anita Seibert (Anderson County Detention Center)

MORE NEWS: Summer learning program helping Upstate students catch up

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.