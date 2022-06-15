Advertisement

Bruce, Matthews advance to US Senate Democratic runoff in SC

Krystle Matthews (L) and Catherine Fleming Bruce
Krystle Matthews (L) and Catherine Fleming Bruce(Provided by campaigns)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Author and preservationist Catherine Fleming Bruce and state Rep. Krystle Matthews have advanced to a runoff for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate.

The winner of the June 28 vote will face Republican incumbent Tim Scott in the general election. Bruce says she supports health care for all and passing federal legislation to bolster voting rights.

Matthews says she wants to change a toxic culture that leads senators and others in power to strip away the rights of minorities.

The two candidates have raised just over $100,000. Scott has collected $44 million as he runs for a second full six-year term.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

