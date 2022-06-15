Did you know? Permits are required to drive golf carts on roads

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - To operate a golf cart on secondary roadways in South Carolina, it must be insured and registered, according the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV).

SCDMV says if you have a valid driver’s license and golf cart permit, you may drive the golf cart during the day within four miles of your home or business and on secondary highways.

Once the golf cart permit and registration document have been issued, you must place the permit decal on the golf cart, and carry the registration document in the golf cart at all times.

To receive a golf cart permit, you must do all of the following:

Complete the Golf Cart Permit Registration (SCDMV Form GC-2)

Provide proof of insurance for the golf cart

Provide your valid driver’s license number

Pay $5

To find a SCDMV branch to purchase a golf cart permit, click here.

We’re told you can also mail your documents and the appropriate payment, made out to the SCDMV to the following address:

SCDMV

Titles and Registration

PO Box 1498

Blythewood, SC 29016-0024

Golf cart permits must be replaced every five years or if you change your address.

