Coroner identifies driver who ran off road in Spartanburg County

COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol said a driver died after running off the road in Cowpens Wednesday morning.

Two people were heading west on Cannons Campground Road at 8:15 a.m. when the driver crossed over the center line and hit a tree, according to troopers.

We’re told the passenger was injured and taken to Spartanburg Regional while the driver passed away on scene.

The coroner’s office identified the driver as 38-year-old Brandon Todd Maynor.

This is an ongoing investigation between the coroner’s office and highway patrol.

MORE NEWS: Splash Pad at Unity Park closed until further notice

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.