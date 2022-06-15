Advertisement

Coroner identifies driver who ran off road in Spartanburg County

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol said a driver died after running off the road in Cowpens Wednesday morning.

Two people were heading west on Cannons Campground Road at 8:15 a.m. when the driver crossed over the center line and hit a tree, according to troopers.

We’re told the passenger was injured and taken to Spartanburg Regional while the driver passed away on scene.

The coroner’s office identified the driver as 38-year-old Brandon Todd Maynor.

This is an ongoing investigation between the coroner’s office and highway patrol.

