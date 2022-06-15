Duke Energy programs offer relief from high cooling costs this summer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Whether you live in a home or an apartment, your air conditioner is probably not getting a break right now. Duke Energy is offering programs and plans to help customers reduce energy usage and manage their bills.

The company said over the past year, costs for the fuel Duke Energy uses to produce energy have more than tripled. Due to global demand and tight fuel supplies, the energy industry is seeing the highest fuel prices in a decade.

“With the price of everything going up right now, we want to relieve the impact on our customers as much as possible,” said Larry Hatcher, senior vice president of customer experience and services. “We offer a variety of programs ranging from payment flexibility to financial assistance that will help our customers who may be grappling with higher bills.”

Duke Energy offers flexible payment plans that allow customers to pay their balance over a more protracted period, a budget billing plan for those who like to know what to expect each month, and a pick your due date option.

The following programs are offered to help customers in need of assistance:

The Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) covers heating and cooling-related crisis and is available throughout the year.

The Weatherization Program helps income-qualified customers save energy and reduce expenses through energy conservation measures like weatherstripping and HVAC repairs or replacements.

The Neighborhood Energy Saver Program is also available to income-qualified customers to help them lower their energy bills through in-home energy assessments.

The Duke Energy Share the Light Fund also assists qualifying customers struggling to pay their energy bills. Employees, customers, and Duke Energy shareholders contribute to these funds, which the Duke Energy Foundation matches.

Customers can learn about agencies that serve the community by dialing 211, texting “electric” to 211211, or online here.

MORE NEWS: Case headed to grand jury: Elderly couple charged with sexual assault against minors

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.