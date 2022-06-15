Excessive Heat Eases Into The Weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the overnight hours, we’re looking at partly cloudy skies and still very warm and muggy conditions with lows in the low to mid 70s, with upper 60s in the mountains.

Thursday and Friday remain very hot with highs topping out in the mid to upper 90s, with near 90 in the mountains. Heat index values will top out in the 100 to 110 range again away from the mountains. A few showers and storms are still possible. Lows will be mild with upper 60s and 70s.

As we have been saying all week, if you have to work outdoors or plan on being outside, remember to stay properly hydrated with water and avoid alcoholic or sugary beverages. Take frequent breaks in a shady or air-conditioned place and wear light-colored, breathable clothing. The same goes for your furry friends! If you’re struggling in the heat, they will too. Make sure they have extra water and some shady or cool spots to relax.

The excessive heat does ease into the weekend, with temperatures right around the 90 degree mark, with mid 80s in the mountains. Lows will be in the 60s and 70s.

