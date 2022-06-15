Advertisement

Father of missing Summer Wells shares thoughts one year since daughter’s disappearance

Don Wells released a statement from prison on his daughter disappearance nearly one year since she was last seen.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Don Wells, the father of missing six-year-old Summer Wells, released a statement from jail on Wednesday at midnight about his daughter’s disappearance. The timeline of the girl’s disappearance can be found here.

Officers with HCSO responded to a call on Thursday regarding criminal trespassing at the Ben Hill Road residence.

Wells was arrested on Oct. 30 for driving under the influence. This was Wells’ first DUI, but since the arrest violated previous probation, he is currently serving the remainder of his sentence at the Hawkins Co. Jail, according to WJHL.

He wrote a letter and prayer for Summer and shared it on a Youtube video posted on the family’s website just after midnight. The video included an original song written by Robin Lane.

“These words are very fitting to exactly how Don is feeling and thinking during this season of his life,” the description reads.

The video ended with the written statement from Wells in jail:

The statement ended with the Lord’s prayer.

Summer went missing in July of 2021. Don believed Summer was kidnapped, but the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation repeatedly reported that no evidence supports that claim.

Here’s everything we know about Summer’s disappearance.

Those with credible information on her disappearance are urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. A timeline of the 6-year-old girl’s disappearance can be found here.

