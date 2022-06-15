Herschel Walker reveals 2nd son he never mentioned publicly

(AP) - Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker acknowledged on Wednesday that he has a son whom he has not previously mentioned publicly, a disclosure that draws renewed attention to his previous outspoken calls for Black men to play an active role in the lives of their children.

Walker’s campaign confirmed the existence of his 10-year-old son after The Daily Beast reported Tuesday that the boy’s mother had taken Walker to court in 2014 to establish paternity and to get child support payments.

“Herschel had a child years ago when he wasn’t married. He’s supported the child and continues to do so,” Walker campaign manager Scott Paradise said in a statement Wednesday. “He’s proud of his children. To suggest that Herschel is ‘hiding’ the child because he hasn’t used him in his political campaign is offensive and absurd.”

Walker sends Christmas and birthday presents to the boy but has not played an active role in raising him, the Daily Beast reported, citing an unnamed person close to the son’s family with direct knowledge of the events.

The Walker campaign did not immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press about his involvement in the boy’s life.

Walker has repeatedly criticized absentee fathers over the years, holding up his relationship with his older son, Christian Walker, whose mother is Walker’s former wife, Cindy Grossman. Walker has said he worked with his ex-wife and current wife to raise Christian.

