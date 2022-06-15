Laurens County Health Department closed for safety issue

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Health Department is closed while officials work to repair a safety issue, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC said the health department will be closed until the end of June or beginning of July while building repairs are being completed.

In-person services will be handled at the Greenwood County Health Department. WIC services will be provided over the phone, according to DHEC.

