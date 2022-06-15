‘Longmire’ star Bailey Chase sworn in as Henderson County deputy

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office got a new honorary deputy on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office posted pictures of a visit from actor Bailey Chase, who played Deputy Branch Connally in the Western crime drama series “Longmire.”

Below is the full post from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office:

Whew, what a morning it was at the HCSO.... This morning Bailey Chase aka “Branch Connally” from the hit T.V. series “Longmire” was sworn in as a Honorary Henderson County Deputy Sheriff.

On the show in 2012, Branch ran for Sheriff against his boss, Sheriff Walt Longmire of the Absaroka County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming and lost by only 17 votes... He has promised us he won’t pull any of those shenanigans against Sheriff Griffin now that he is a “Deputy” at HCSO.

It was a true pleasure to spend time with Bailey Chase and we look forward to further endeavors with him at the HCSO.

