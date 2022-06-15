Advertisement

Passenger on moped dies after hit by truck, troopers say

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A passenger on a moped sadly passed away after a car crashed into the back of the moped early Wednesday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a moped with two people on it and a pickup truck were both heading north on SC 11 when the truck ran into the back of the moped.

We’re told the driver of the moped was injured and the passenger on the moped was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the passenger who passed.

Stay tuned for more.

MORE NEWS: Duke Energy programs offer relief from high cooling costs this summer

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

1 injured in Anderson County shooting
Pregnant woman shot in head in Anderson County, deputies say
A Greenville County couple was charged on sexual assault charges to minors.
Case headed to grand jury: Elderly couple charged with sexual assault against minors
Stop the Violence Youth Summit
Stop the Violence Youth Summit
SCDMV golf cart permit
Did you know? Permits are required to drive golf carts on roads