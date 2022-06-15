Passenger on moped dies after hit by truck, troopers say

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A passenger on a moped sadly passed away after a car crashed into the back of the moped early Wednesday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a moped with two people on it and a pickup truck were both heading north on SC 11 when the truck ran into the back of the moped.

We’re told the driver of the moped was injured and the passenger on the moped was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the passenger who passed.

