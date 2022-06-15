Police need to speak with this driver amid Spartanburg homicide investigation

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department released photos of a vehicle on Wednesday and said they are trying to find the driver of the car to speak with them about a homicide investigation.

Police are investigating a shooting that killed 31-year-old Dearrius Bobo on Magnolia Street on May 21.

The person driving the vehicle in the photos is not a suspect or person of interested, police said, but may have helpful information regarding the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

