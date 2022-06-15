Police need to speak with this driver amid Spartanburg homicide investigation
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department released photos of a vehicle on Wednesday and said they are trying to find the driver of the car to speak with them about a homicide investigation.
Police are investigating a shooting that killed 31-year-old Dearrius Bobo on Magnolia Street on May 21.
The person driving the vehicle in the photos is not a suspect or person of interested, police said, but may have helpful information regarding the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
