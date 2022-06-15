Advertisement

Runner’s body laid on side of road for an entire day after hit-and-run, deputies say

Dane County investigators have identified the person who was found dead on the side of a road last week and released his cause of death. (Source: WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A man’s body was left lying on the side of the road for an entire day after he was likely hit by a vehicle while out on a run, authorities said.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 30-year-old Logan Gueths. The medical examiner determined Gueths died of blunt force trauma.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the likely hit-and-run happened around 9:30 p.m. on June 7.

Gueths’ body was not found until the following day around 5 p.m. when he was discovered by a passing truck driver.

Upon investigation, authorities believe they have found the vehicle involved and have identified the driver. Officials have not released the driver’s name and did not indicate if any charges have been filed.

Details on how the crash occurred are still unclear.

The sheriff’s office thanked those who submitted tips to aid the investigation.

