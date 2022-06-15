SCDNR warns boaters of updated law on keeping distance on water

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is warning boaters and watercraft users hitting the water this summer to be aware of changes to state law this year.

We’re told Governor Henry McMaster signed a law into effect on March 14 that says no one shall operate a watercraft or vessel while in excess of idle speed within 100 feet of a wharf, dock, bulkhead, or pier or fifty feet of a moored or anchored vessel or person in the water. This refers to boaters on the following bodies of water:

Lake Greenwood

Lake Hartwell

Lake Jocassee

Lake Keowee

Lake Marion

Lake Monticello

Lake Murray

Lake Robinson

Lake Russell

Lake Secession

Lake Thurmond

Lake Wateree

Fishing Creek Reservoir

Parr Reservoir

The portion of Savannah River from the Interstate 20 Savannah River Bridge to the New Savannah River Bluff Lock and Dam

In all other waters of South Carolina, boaters must not drive in excess of idle speed within 50 feet of a moored or anchored vessel, wharf, dock, bulkhead, pier, or person in the water, or within 100 yards of the Atlantic Ocean coastline.

The law mentioned this applies to boats, jet skis, and other personal watercraft.

Violations of this law are a misdemeanor and generally punishable by fines of about $100-$600, depending on court fees in each county jurisdiction.

