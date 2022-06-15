Advertisement

Splash Pad at Unity Park closed until further notice

Aerial view of Greenville's new Unity Park.
Aerial view of Greenville's new Unity Park.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville said the Splash Pad at Unity Park will be closed for improvements and repair until July.

Officials said the Splash Pad will be closed for a two-week period so that the best possible staff can make the correct fixes in order park visitors to receive the best possible experience.

“We know this is disappointing. The Splash Pad is a VERY popular feature at the park. 👷🏽‍♂️ After a month of operation, contractors have identified issues with the pump house, drainage and jet heads that need to be addressed. 💸 The work is covered by warranty, the improvements will not cost the City additional money.”

City of Greenville

City officials plan to reopen the Splash Pad Fourth of July weekend.

We’re told the playgrounds and grassy areas will remain open.

MORE NEWS: Atlanta Braves to host college nights for students

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during a Donald Trump rally for...
Herschel Walker reveals 2nd son he never mentioned publicly
SCDNR idle speed
SCDNR warns boaters of updated law on keeping distance on water
Deadly crash
Coroner identifies driver who ran off road in Spartanburg County
The Battery At Truist Park
Atlanta Braves to host college nights for students