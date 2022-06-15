Splash Pad at Unity Park closed until further notice

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville said the Splash Pad at Unity Park will be closed for improvements and repair until July.

Officials said the Splash Pad will be closed for a two-week period so that the best possible staff can make the correct fixes in order park visitors to receive the best possible experience.

“We know this is disappointing. The Splash Pad is a VERY popular feature at the park. 👷🏽‍♂️ After a month of operation, contractors have identified issues with the pump house, drainage and jet heads that need to be addressed. 💸 The work is covered by warranty, the improvements will not cost the City additional money.”

City officials plan to reopen the Splash Pad Fourth of July weekend.

We’re told the playgrounds and grassy areas will remain open.

