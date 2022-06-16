3 arrested on drug trafficking charges; 2 charged with child neglect

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested three people on drug trafficking charges.

According to deputies, on June 8, deputies were looking for 29-year-old Elise Marie Rosario and 36-year-old Jamario Robinson on active warrants out of Louisiana for trafficking meth. Both Rosario and Robinson also had active federal arrest warrants.

Robinson was also a suspect in a shooting at California law enforcement when officers attempted a traffic stop.

Spartanburg County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Robinson where he was taken into custody.

According to deputies, back at the house, they also found Rosario and 31-year-old Crystal Denise Jones who were arrested after deputies obtained a search warrant.

Crystal Denise Jones, 31; James Jamario Robinson, 36; and Elisa Marie Rosario, 29 (Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)

During the search deputies found the following:

8,042 grams of marijuana

181.5 grams of meth

One handgun

Rifle-style long gun

Several extended magazines

Multiple pills

Deputies say all three suspects were arrested on the following charges: trafficking marijuana greater than 10 pounds, trafficking meth over 100 grams, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime two counts.

Rosario and Robinson were also charged with unlawful neglect of a child. They are still being held at the detention facility on their federal warrants, while Jones was released on bond and is on the home detention program.

