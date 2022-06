ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies responded to an unusual call on Sunday: a fawn in need of help.

The fawn was stuck in a culvert on Grady Hall Road.

Deputy Kratz was able to help rescue the fawn, which was malnourished.

The fawn was taken in by Two Hearts Wildlife Rehab for additional care.

