‘The comeback year’: Summer on Augusta kicks off once again

Augusta Road Business Association is now calling this year the Summer on Augusta come back year.

Special events will take place June 16 through June 19 along Augusta Street as local businesses celebrate Summer in the South with festivities, live music, block parties, Southern-themed events, a car show, and a shag contest.

“The community has been asking if we are bringing this celebration back for two years now, and we are happy to deliver and celebrate safely this year,” says Marty Garrison, President of ARBA and owner of Paisley & Paper. This will be the eighth year of Summer on Augusta.

Here’s the schedule of events happening during the four-day event:

Thursday

Block party at Capers Place - 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Friday

Grillin’ & Chillin’ at New York Butcher Shoppe - 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Dessert party at Grand South Bank - 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The 05 after hours

Saturday

Car show at the Chandler School - 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Sunday

Shaggin’ on Augusta at Augusta Village

The Augusta Road Business Association says Summer on Augusta is a huge tradition for the neighborhood and for the businesses in the area.

