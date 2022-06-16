Two bodies found inside Greenville County home

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to a home in Simpsonville where two bodies were found Thursday morning.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a call came in around 9 a.m. concerning two people found dead with apparent gunshot wounds inside a home along Hunter Road in Simpsonville.

Investigators in HAZMAT suits were at the scene.

The two deceased people have not yet been identified publicly by the coroner’s office, but the coroner said the victims are a man and a woman around 60 years old.

Autopsies are scheduled for Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

