Upstate cyclist urging fellow riders to use app to stay safe

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina is the fifth most dangerous state to be a cyclist and now cyclists in the Upstate are urging fellow riders to use an app to stay safe and keep aware of others.

The app is called Bikemap. Bikemap allows cyclists to report their near hits and misses and the location they were in when they occurred.

All the reported data is gathered in the app and then can be used to help expand and improve road infrastructure for bicyclists here in the Upstate.

According to a study, only about 20 percent of bicycle accidents are reported to law enforcement across the country.

Cyclists say when you log your data in the app this can also be used for hazards in the road and bike thefts as well.

This is all in an effort to make Greenville a safe biking city.

MORE NEWS: South Carolina 5th most dangerous state for bicyclist, research says

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.