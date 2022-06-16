Deputies: 2 charged after chase on stolen four-wheeler in Oconee County

SALEM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said two suspects are in custody after they led deputies on a chase on a stolen four-wheeler on Wednesday.

Deputies spotted the green Yamaha Kodiak four-wheeler, which was stolen from Cashiers, NC, while on a routine patrol on Highway 11.

They tried to stop the four-wheeler but said the driver, 21-year-old Chandler Langley, didn’t stop. During the chase, the four-wheeler crossed over Highway 11 near Cross Creek Road, drove up and embankment and became disabled.

Langley and his passenger, 21-year-old Tyler Hermann, ran on foot. K-9s responded to help track them. Both suspects were later arrested in the Salem area.

Investigators say they’ve learned the pair are connected to multiple other property crimes the area.

