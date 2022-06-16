Advertisement

Deputies investigating after victim was assaulted by knife

Knife assault in Inman
Knife assault in Inman(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INMAN , S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a victim was assaulted with a knife Wednesday night.

We’re told the assault happened at a home on Anderson Street ext. near East Main Street in Inman.

Deputies said this is an active investigation.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

MORE NEWS: Driver charged in crash that killed Upstate music teacher

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tyler Hermann (L) and Chandler Langley
Deputies: 2 charged after chase on stolen four-wheeler in Oconee County
Luke Sheppard
Driver charged in crash that killed Upstate music teacher
Carolina Gold SCEL
‘It’s a blessing’: Upstate man wins $200,000 in Lottery
Officials are investigating after two bodies were found inside a Simpsonville home
Two bodies found inside Greenville County home