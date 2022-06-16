Deputies investigating after victim was assaulted by knife
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
INMAN , S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a victim was assaulted with a knife Wednesday night.
We’re told the assault happened at a home on Anderson Street ext. near East Main Street in Inman.
Deputies said this is an active investigation.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
