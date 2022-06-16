Driver dies a week after Spartanburg Co. crash

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver has died a week after a crash in Spartanburg County.

The collision occurred on Highway 101 near Snow Road on June 8.

Troopers said a driver was turning left from a stop sign onto Highway 101 when they were struck by another vehicle.

The victim passed away Thursday at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

