Greer PD holds Stop the Violence Youth Summit

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After recent shootings around the Upstate involving teens and young adults, community leaders are calling for change.

On Wednesday night, law enforcement, local activists, and community leaders joined together in Greer for Stop the Violence Youth Summit.

They had conversations with parents and teens about bullying, gangs, and gun violence. Organizers also talked about unsolved homicides and the importance of speaking up.

“If there’s an issue that they’re faced with, go to an adult to help solve that problem. If you’re facing an issue where you know about an unsolved homicide, talk to someone. Tell someone. Our kids have this thing now about snitching, but it’s important for them to tell if something happens,” former Greer Police officer, Dexter Reaves said.

Stop the violence summit (WHNS)

Since last week, two teens from Greer have been shot and killed.

According to investigators, Xavier Johnson was killed by 17-year-old Caleb Pietras just days after graduating from Greer High School.

Earlier this week, another teen was killed.

Police charged Torqavious Johnson with involuntary manslaughter after investigators said he accidentally shot and killed his best friend, 17-year-old Dalorian Tyler.

Summit organizers said they’re tired of seeing so many kids taken too soon.

“There was a shooting last night here in Greer and those shooting crimes involve our youth so it’s important for us to come together as a community to try to help them understand that there are other methods of solving problems and also to stay away from violence,” Reaves said.

