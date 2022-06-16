High gas prices affecting Upstate delivery drivers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - “Back then when gas prices were kind of cheaper, I’d have a budget for gas, let’s say $40,” said Guillermo Ojeda-Ojeda, a former delivery driver who used to bring meals to people in the community via Bitesquad. “I’d try to make that back, then try to make more, but when gas prices went up, that brought my budget to 60 and 80 dollars.”

FOX Carolina caught up with Guillermo Wednesday afternoon, where he talked about how rising fuel prices are driving many like him out of the business.

“For me, it’s just not worth it right now,” he said.

Before, he told us driver were rewarded based on the number of orders completed in shortest amount of time. But lately, profits don’t outweigh expenses.

“Some of the drivers I used to see on a daily basis just don’t come anymore, or they say ‘yeah I’ve stopped doing that,’” Guillermo said.

That’s the exact problem manager Jenni Pak says she has at Oriental House on Augusta Street, where Guillermo now works full time.

“It’s different drivers every day,” she told FOX Carolina. “Not the regulars we used to see.”

“It’s hard to get drivers nowadays, so they might get one driver to try and pick up 2 orders, something like that,” she added.

The popular Asian restaurant uses both Uber Eats and bite squad to deliver goods to their loyal customer base, whom Jenni says have helped them so much these past 2 years.

Jenni adds that while business right now is decent, there’s always that lingering worry with how unpredictable things are. And it concerns her that their small business can’t see the light at the end of this tunnel.

“We’re just trying to all make a living,” she said. “Hopeful for things to stabilize.”

